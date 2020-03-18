Coronavirus lockdown: Anushka shows how to wash hands, Katrina shares cute alpaca pics, Ayushmann writes a poem

bollywood

With the entire world practising social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are taking steps to lift the spirits of their fans. Anushka Sharma shared an important video on the right way to wash one’s hands and practise safe hygiene and Katrina Kaif has shared cute pictures of happy alpacas at a time when things could feel very bleak.

Anushka took up the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation. She began the video by addressing the tough times prevailing in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and pitched on one of the key factors that have been recommended by the health care professionals -- washing hands. While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water.

After sharing some at-home workout tips on Monday, Katrina shared pictures of some alpacas on Instagram. “This made me smile,” she wrote with the pictures. Actor Kartik Aaryan commented, “Oh how I miss the social embracing days ! #SocialEmbracing.”

Actor R Madhavan shared a joke on Covid-19. “Never thought one day I’ll have to avoid going to the gym in order to stay healthy,” the joke read.

Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya,

Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein.

Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai,

Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein.



-Ayushmann pic.twitter.com/vMONdqzqCG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 18, 2020

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also made an important observation with his latest poem. In it, Ayushmann wrote about the plight of the low-income groups of the country that are among the most affected by the coronavirus shutdown in the country.

“Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya, Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein (Now the rich are enjoying Sundays every day and the poor is still waiting for their Monday. Now the rich will enjoy all their days with the family and the poor are still hunting for work),” he tweeted.

With different parts of the country on lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of highly contagious Covid-19, many daily wage workers, and low-income families are facing the brunt of the situation. Richa Chadha earlier in the day urged the Indian government to announce a bailout for small businessmen amid the disaster. “Dear government, Please announce a bailout for the small businesses... or this lockdown will be the last nail in their coffin. Announce relief/daily wage workers. We’re staring a disaster in the face! Politics can wait,” Chadha tweeted.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to government data on Wednesday morning.

