Home / Bollywood / Soni Razdan deletes video of Delhi airport chaos after authorities’ clarification: ‘The video is an old one’

Soni Razdan deletes video of Delhi airport chaos after authorities’ clarification: ‘The video is an old one’

Soni Razdan had shared a video of chaos at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 where passengers are fighting the authorities for confiscating their passports.

bollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Soni Razdan had said that the authorities should have found a better way to control the crowd at the airport.
         

Actor Soni Razdan had shared a video of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport where passengers were seen arguing with the authorities. The fliers are heard screaming at the personnel for confiscating their passports amid the coronavirus outbreak. Delhi Airport has now issued a clarification that the video being circulated is an old one.

“New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them,” Soni had written in her tweet. Delhi Airport’s official Twitter account replied: “Dear ma’am, The video being circulated is an old one. Currently, all immigration-related processes have been streamlined and operations are fully normal. We continue to work in close coordination with all stakeholders to minimize any inconvenience to the passengers.”

Soni has now removed the video. “Thank you. That’s great to know and if it’s an old one as you say then my tweet is not valid and shall be deleted right away,” she wrote.

 

The passengers were heard saying in the video, “We don’t want to stay here, we don’t feel safe here.” Another passenger screams, “Please kill us! Please kill us!” Soni later apologised to the passengers for sharing their video. “Sincere apologies to all those in this video please do forgive me for posting this but Im doing so in the hope that this process is done in a better manner. This is a petridish for spreading the virus ! @MoHFW_INDIA kindly take note. Apologies again to the passengers Folded hands,” she wrote.

 

However, Twitter users were of the opinion that the tests are necessary to ensure the safety of other citizens. The passengers should be more co-operative with the authorities. “These thing are necessary to ensure the virus from further spreading. Some inconvenience will have to be faced by us for the greater good. Really happy to see they’re so particular about the testing. Unless tests are done, it is impossible to fight or contain the virus,” read one comment on Soni’s tweet.

Passengers arrive wearing masks for precaution against coronavirus, at Terminal T3, IGI international Airport.
Passengers arrive wearing masks for precaution against coronavirus, at Terminal T3, IGI international Airport. ( Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO )

Soni replied, “It has to be done in a better manner as the issue is the spread of the virus within this group as well. That’s my point. Not about keeping passengers etc. This becomes a Petri dish for the virus to spread more. Passengers need to be kept at proper distance from each other.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor compares UK and India’s response to coronavirus as she flies back home, says ‘our govt is doing its best’

As per a The Indian Express report, more than 400 fliers from two Air India flights faced several hours of delay in being transferred to the quarantine facilities. Their passports were confiscated and were reportedly put in a hall together.

Under, union health ministry’s directions, travellers arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, and Germany are to be quarantined for at least 14 days starting from March 13.

'Won't interfere': SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
India got the 'raw end of umpiring decisions': Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police's dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
