e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut reunites with nephew Prithvi, Rangoli says due to ‘Corona our baby girl will be with us for her birthday’. See pics

Kangana Ranaut reunites with nephew Prithvi, Rangoli says due to ‘Corona our baby girl will be with us for her birthday’. See pics

Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut is on a break from shooting and is back at her Manali residence. Check out pictures from the time she arrived in Manali.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with nephew Prithvi in their Manali home.
Kangana Ranaut with nephew Prithvi in their Manali home.
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali as all film shootings have been stalled owing to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. The actor’s sister Rangoli has posted her pictures with her son Prithvi and the two seem quite excited in these.

Sharing the picture of Kangana alongside her nephew, Rangoli wrote, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day.” In the images, she can be seen holding Prithvi as he sits on her lap and showers her with kisses. The two seem to be expressing love as soon as Kangana arrived at her Manali residence. The background shows a few men unloading stuff from a car.

Rangoli married Ajay Chandel in 2011 and gave birth to Prithvi in November 2017. About Prithvi, Kangana had once said, “When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, ‘I want to post them.’ I said, ‘You’re on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?’ She is like, ‘Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya (you transferred him to me).”

Also read: Special OPS review: Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon deliver first Hotstar original almost worth the self-isolation

Kangana will feature in Thalaivi, a film on late chief minister and actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana plays the titular role of Jaya in the film that is being directed by AL Vijay and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across India.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. While she essays the role of a fighter in Dhaakad, she will be seen as an air force pilot in Tejas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
Centre rebuts challenge to CAA, says NRC necessary for every country
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
‘Not possible to hold floor test’: Kamal Nath replies to Guv’s ‘warning’
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
Noida man tests coronavirus positive after he meets Delhi patient at work
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
‘A tsunami is coming’: Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over coronavirus, economy
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Coronavirus impact: This car company is offering zero percent interest EMI for 7 years
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
Big Brother Germany contestants are still unaware of coronavirus pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news