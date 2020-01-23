Kangana Ranaut says sister Rangoli feared media will think son Prithvi is Kangana’s baby. This is why

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:11 IST

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about the “completely bizarre” things that have been written about her. During a media interaction before the screening of Panga in Mumbai on Wednesday, she said that her sister Rangoli Chandel was worried that the media might think that her son Prithvi Raj was actually Kangana’s baby.

“When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, ‘I want to post them.’ I said, ‘You’re on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?’ She is like, ‘Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya (you transferred him to me),’” the actor laughed.

Even though Kangana found Rangoli’s “zig-zag” thinking funny at first, she later though it was “very likely to happen” because her nephew Prithvi is fair and has curly hair like her. “She is like, ‘Yeh mera bachcha lag hi nahi raha. People will say iska hi hoga, isne isko de diya. (He does not look like my baby at all. People will say it must be yours and you have given him to me).’ We are constantly living in a certain fear ki kaun kahaan se humein kya bol dega (that someone will say something to us),” she said.

Kangana went on to say that Rangoli was very affected when it was reported that the actor has black curtains and walls in her house for the purpose of black magic. “That was the time my sister opened the doors and said, ‘I want magazines to cover your house.’ I am not a person who will bring magazines into my house. She is like, ‘Now, I will tweet everything. Everywhere you go, what you eat…’ Because how can you go on every platform and be so defensive? Does that happen to anybody who is from the film industry? It does not. It’s a very scary thing how outsiders are perceived,” she said.

Kangana also said that Rangoli has become this active on social media only in the last two years after reading the news about her. “Two years ago, she didn’t have time for all that. She is so protective also because of the bizarre things people talk about outsiders,” the actor said.

