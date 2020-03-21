Sonam Kapoor defends Kanika Kapoor: ‘She came back on 9th. India wasn’t self isolating but playing Holi’

bollywood

Singer Kanika Kapoor has come under a barrage of criticism for failing to follow practices such as social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic. She, however, found support from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.

The actor, who is herself in self quarantine after her return from London last week, wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi.” Sonam’s followers replied with counter arguments. One person said: “When you’re advised self quarantine and you’re aware of the situations in other countries you ought to put others safety over your self interests.” Another wrote: “Dear sonam stop normalising and generalising things.” Yet another said: “Atleast she should have took some precautions as she knew coronavirus was breakout in UK and in world.”

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Kanika tested positive to coronavirus on Friday and has been facing criticism since. She reportedly attended a party in Lucknow, which was also attended by BJP politician and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her MP son, Dushyant Singh.

Actor Rishi Kapoor also came to the defence of Kanika. He tweeted to say: “Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!”

It was alleged that Kanika had avoided screening at the airport by hiding in the bathroom. Responding to them, she had called them ‘silly rumours’. She told Times of India: “There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago.”

