Ajay Devgn donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE daily wage workers, Ashoke Pandit calls him ‘real life Singham’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:19 IST

As the nation remains in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film and television industries have taken a major hit. With all shootings stalled due to the public health crisis, daily wage workers such as light boys and set workers have no means to earn a living.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has done his bit to help the industry by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a video on his Twitter account, thanking him for his contribution, and urging others to come forward and help.

“The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is very thankful to Ajay Devgn ji. He has donated Rs 51 lakh to the federation today. This entire amount will be used towards our daily wage workers, labourers and technicians of various crafts. I want to heartily thank Ajay ji for this contribution. At the same time, I would like to appeal to the actors, producers and writers, who are the pride of our industry, to come forward and donate to the federation. We need it to fight the coronavirus, so that we can hear sounds of ‘Lights, camera, action’ in the future. Jai Hind,” he said in the clip.

Also read: Ajay Devgn refutes rumours about Kajol and Nysa’s health amid coronavirus outbreak, says they are ‘absolutely fine’

“Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” his tweet read.

Dear @ajaydevgn, we thank U for your generous contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum, for the benefit of our 5 lakh #CineWorkers. U have proved time & again, especially in times of crisis, that U are a real life #Singham. God bless U.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/e2NZ0V3q52 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 1, 2020

Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also contributed a sum of Rs 51 lakh to FWICE. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has taken on the financial responsibility of 25000 daily wage workers of the industry, under his charitable organisation Being Human Foundation.

Last month, the Producers Guild of India set up a relief fund for the daily wage workers of the film and television industries. “In light of the complete shutdown of all production related activity for the foreseeable future due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry. The Producers Guild has decided to set up a relief fund to help support those most affected by the shutdown. We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time,” Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of the Producers Guild of India, said in a statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more