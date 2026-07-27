Ludhiana: Two months on, School of Eminence still awaits inauguration

Two months after its completion, the much-awaited School of Eminence (SOE) campus at Kidwai Nagar remains idle as authorities are yet to inaugurate the facility, forcing students to continue studying at the congested Government School, Division Number 3. The School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The inauguration was originally scheduled for May 28 and was expected to be led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. However, the event was postponed due to his unavailability, and no fresh date has been announced since.

A teacher at the school, requesting anonymity, said the staff had recently been informed about a proposed visit by the director of public instructions (DPI), secondary education, in connection with the inauguration.

“Last week, we were informed that the DPI was likely to visit regarding the inauguration. Later, that visit was also postponed. Since then, there has been no update,” the teacher said.

The newly constructed campus has 40 classrooms and modern infrastructure designed to provide improved learning facilities for students.

Ludhiana central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had announced that the new building would primarily accommodate newly admitted students instead of shifting all existing students. Although the campus is fully ready to receive students, it has remained locked as authorities await the formal inauguration before commencing classes.

The project has already missed several announced timelines.

Last year, the then deputy commissioner had set March as the target for completing and operationalising the campus. In November last year, MLA Pappi had said the School of Eminence would be completed and inaugurated within three months. Despite these announcements, the building is yet to be put to use.

District School of Eminence in-charge Vishwakirat Kahlon said, “No official communication regarding the inauguration date has been received so far.”