Ludhiana: Amelia Bhakoo bags four titles as district badminton championship concludes

Amelia Bhakoo emerged the standout performer at the six-day District Badminton Championship 2026, clinching four titles, while Ishaan Sharma and Anupama bagged the senior men’s and women’s singles crowns, respectively, as the tournament concluded at Shastri Hall, Guru Nanak Stadium, on Sunday. Players in action during the tournament at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

Organised by the Badminton Association of Ludhiana (BAL), the championship witnessed around 600 shuttlers competing across various age groups and veteran categories, with several youngsters and experienced players delivering impressive performances.

In the senior categories, Ishaan Sharma clinched the men’s singles title, while Anupama emerged champion in the women’s singles event. The men’s doubles title went to Stavan Jain and Himonish Dhiman, while Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan lifted the women’s doubles trophy after maintaining their impressive form throughout the championship.

Among the Under-19 events, Aditya Sharma won the boys singles crown, while Upneet Kaur secured the girls singles title. Krishav Kaplish and Vihaan Bansal captured the boys doubles title, while Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan added another trophy by winning the girls doubles event. In the mixed doubles category, Stavan Jain and Upneet Kaur emerged victorious.

The Under-17 competitions also witnessed keen contests. Samaira Aggarwal won the girls singles title, while Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan claimed the girls doubles crown. Aadvik Bhatia and Satvik Bhatia emerged champions in the boys doubles event, while Tanush Prashar and Amelia Bhakoo won the mixed doubles title.

In the Under-15 category, Aadvik Bhatia secured the boys singles title, while Samaira Aggarwal finished on top in the girls singles event. The boys doubles title went to Aadvik Bhatia and Anakh Singh, while Kaamil Sabharwal and Tania Dhiman emerged champions in the girls doubles competition.

The younger shuttlers also produced notable performances. Madhav Jagga won the boys Under-11 singles title before partnering Itish Bhalla to lift the boys Under-11 doubles trophy. Aanya Tiwari clinched the girls Under-11 singles title and later teamed up with Nitara Sharma to win the girls Under-11 doubles event.

In the Under-13 category, Kabir Sahni emerged champion in the boys singles event, while Vyom Chopra and Nandeesh Kapoor won the boys doubles title.

The veterans’ competitions also witnessed spirited contests. Amrik Singh Dhaliwal won the 60+ singles title by defeating Rajesh Goel, who, along with Rakesh Batta, won the 60+ doubles event. Sanjeev Vohra emerged champion in the 55+ singles category, while Vikas Kharbanda won the 50+ singles title. Avtar Grover and Rajesh Grover claimed the 50+ doubles crown. Naman Jain won the 45+ singles title, while Lakhwinder Pal Singh and Rajesh Gandhi lifted the 45+ doubles trophy. In the 40+ doubles event, Anuj Dhand and Rubal Arora emerged winners.