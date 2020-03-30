Ajay Devgn refutes rumours about Kajol and Nysa’s health amid coronavirus outbreak, says they are ‘absolutely fine’

bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn has shut down the false conjecture about the health of his wife and actor Kajol and their daughter Nysa, amid the coronavirus pandemic. He took to Twitter to reassure fans that the two are hale and hearty.

“Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” he wrote.

Just a few days ago, Nysa returned home from Singapore, after her school was reportedly closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Kajol was clicked with her daughter at the international airport in Mumbai.

A report in Newstrack claimed that Nysa tested positive for coronavirus after she showed symptoms and was rushed to the hospital by Kajol, but now, Ajay has confirmed that there is no truth to the news.

Currently, Ajay, Kajol and their kids Nysa and Yug are in self-isolation at their residence in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Kajol shared a glimpse from her life in quarantine. Sharing a stunning selfie on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup.”

Ajay was set to be seen in a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film was scheduled to release earlier this month but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus crisis which led to a shutdown of theatres across the country.

The makers of Sooryavanshi announced in a statement, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the Covid-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first... Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong... We shall pull through this…”

