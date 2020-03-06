Kajol reveals she knit blankets, Tshirts for kids Nysa-Yug and husband Ajay

bollywood

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 11:45 IST

Bollywood actor Kajol, who married co-star Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999, has revealed she tricked paparazzi to make sure they did not reach the right venue.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Kajol as saying, ‘If I didn’t disclose the venue, they would have dug out the information from somewhere else. I thought I’d give them a wrong address so they would stop looking for it.” She was speaking during her visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, the report added.

The couple began dating in 1994 during the filming of their film, Gundaraaj. “We never resorted to the usual ‘I Love You’ routine. A proposal never happened. We grew with each other. Marriage was never discussed, but it was always imminent,” Ajay had said earlier.

Also read: Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath’s little daughter Anayra is adorable, see new pics here

As per the tabloid, Kajol also told comedian-actor Kapil Sharma that she has made blankets and T-shirts for her kids Nysa and Yug. “I love knitting stuff for my family, especially the crochet knit. I had made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have also made two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanisha) as well,” she said.

Talking about how they met and fell in love, Kajol recently told Humans of Bombay she was talking about him behind his back the first time she saw him. “We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends,” she said.

Talking about her husband, Kajol had recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I actually know all three versions of him, and I married all three of them. He’s not too different from how I imagined him to be. In fact, all three versions of him were created in front of me. We’ve been married for 20 years, which is a long time. When I married him, he wasn’t a producer then, at least not to this extent.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more