Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath’s little daughter Anayra is adorable, see new pics here

tv

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:06 IST

TV show host and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl Anayra some time back. In January this year Kapil had shared some pictures of the newborn. Now, fresh pictures of his daughter have emerged online.

Shared by a person named Nikita Tiwari, whom a report in Times of India calls an Instagram influencer and a close friend of Kapil, posted a video and picture with the baby. In the video, NIkita, softly rocks the baby in her arms while in the other, she holds the baby girl in her arms. Anayra is dressed in a check printed top, a pair of pink pants, pink and white socks and a pretty bow-shaped hair band.

On December 10 last year, Kapil had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter. He had written: ““Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di.” In mid-January this year, he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter, “Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude.” In the pictures, Kapil could be seen holding his daughter in his arms. In a video that appeared online, Kapil was seen with daughter in his arms, wife Ginni and their friends stand around his mother, who is seated and cuts a cake.

Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab following traditional Punjabi wedding rituals. Comedy king Kapil shot to fame with the success of the first season of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, his fortunes took a turn for the worse when he had a mid-air brawl with fellow comedian Sunil Grover, aboard a flight from Australia to India in 2017. Sunil quit the show; Kapil’s show took a beating and the star comedian reportedly battled a severe bout of depression. In late 2019, post his marriage, Kapil made a comeback with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which turned out to be a success.

