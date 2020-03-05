Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sridevi’s daughter is the apple of her family’s eyes. These 10 pics with Arjun, Khushi prove it

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 21:34 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 23rd birthday on Friday and to get the celebrations started, we are bringing you the 10 best pictures from her family album. Janhvi is the elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and legendary late actor, Sridevi.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak. She starred in the film with Ishaan Khatter and played a chirpy, happy small-town girl. However, before her film could hit theatres, Sridevi died in February, just a week before Janhvi’s birthday.

But even with a sad and heavy heart, Janvhi soon returned to sets and resumed work on her film. While Sridevi breathed her last before she could watch the whole film, she was still shown a clip by producer and friend Karan Johar. Janhvi said, “She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve -- she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me... ‘You can’t wear anything on your face.’ That’s all she told me, but she was happy.”

After Sridevi’s death, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi became very close with their half-siblings, actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula. They are Boney’s children from his previous marriage with late Mona Shourie.

Because Arjun and Anshula had also lost their mother when they were still young, they could give the right support and love to the sisters. “A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time. We couldn’t have that but that doesn’t mean Janhvi and Khushi shouldn’t. My mother would have wanted that. If she was alive, the first thing she should’ve said is, ‘Go be there’. Don’t hold any grudges; life is too short,” he said on Koffee With Karan in 2018.

The siblings all make a happy bunch now. They attend family weddings, birthdays, vacations and festivals together. Check out Janhvi’s best pics with her family:

Janhvi is currently looking forward to her films - the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of Netflix anthology Ghost Stories.

