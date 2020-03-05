e-paper
Home / TV / Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’

Rashami Desai says she was depressed during divorce with ex Nandish Sandhu: ‘I tried my level best’

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu, who got divorced in 2016, share a cordial equation now. She said that they are both happy individually.

tv Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai said that she is cordial with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu now.
Rashami Desai said that she is cordial with her ex-husband Nandish Sandhu now.
         

Television actor Rashami Desai opened up about her divorce with ex-husband and actor Nandish Sandhu. She said that though it was an extremely difficult period for her, they are both happy in their respective spaces now.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami said that she tried her best to make her marriage with Nandish work, but eventually realised that it was not their fault. She said, “During my divorce, that entire period, I was going through depression. I never wanted it to happen. I never wanted a separation from the person I loved the most and I could say more than myself. I tried my level best. When it did not work out, I realised that it’s fine. I was the first person who said, ‘I want a divorce, I can’t be in this relationship.’”

The former couple, who got divorced in 2016 after nearly four years of being married, share a cordial relationship now. “Yes, we had a lot of complaints, we did argue and fought for a lot of things but in the end, we are happy individually today. And I really respect that when we are together in the same place or bump into each other at a party, we are very cordial and we don’t have complaints anymore. That’s very beautiful. I am happy, he is happy. What else do you want in life?” she said.

Also read | There are some people who still look for Sridevi in me: Janhvi Kapoor

Rashami and Nandish fell in love during the making of their show Uttaran and tied the knot in 2012. However, differences soon cropped up between them.

When Rashami and Nandish were approached to participate in Nach Baliye in 2015, they decided to give their marriage another chance and agreed to be a part of the dance reality show. However, that could not save their marriage and they filed for divorce soon after.

