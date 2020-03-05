There are some people who still look for Sridevi in me: Janhvi Kapoor

Be it with her mother, late actor Sridevi, or her own contemporaries such as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, actor Janhvi Kapoor, it seems, has become used to constant comparisons. But it’s clearly not something she enjoys. Though she calls competition a “by-product of the acting profession”, when it comes to her mother, the 22-year-old insists that she is “not only a different person but a different type of an actor, too”. In a candid chat, the Dhadak (2018) actor talks about her take on nepotism, competition in the industry, and how she hopes that her upcoming films — Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht — will silence all naysayers. Excerpts:

Nepotism debate was at its peak when you made your debut. Do you think it’s time that people shut up?

Hopefully, my work will do that. I know for some, Dhadak wasn’t reason enough to end the debate. I don’t deny nepotism does exist. It’s a reality in our industry, and every other profession. The doctor that I visit, his son is also a doctor but no one is holding a morcha outside their clinic that ‘Nahin yeh toh nepotism hai, main nahin aane wala yahan ilaaj ke liye’. I understand there’s a sense of alienation and a bit of judgment.

So you agree being a star kid has helped you in the industry?

There are things that people — who don’t come from this background — would have gone through to get work and recognition, which I didn’t have to. Their struggle is much more relatable for the common man than mine would be. In fact, I don’t think I’ve had too much of a struggle, but now that I’ve got this opportunity, I better work my a** off to make it worthwhile for myself and for the audiences.

People often compare you to your mother. Do you ever feel a pressure to match up to her stature?

I think people need to accept that I’m a different person from my mother. There’s a section of society which has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in me. Maybe after more of my work comes out, they’ll understand I’m a different type of actor and I’ll make different choices.

If given a chance, would you want to recreate her magic onscreen in the remake of any of her films?

I don’t think that anyone can recreate that magic. No one can. Also, when something has been done so well, I don’t know if it’s right to try to attempt to do it again.

Not just your mom, are you tired of being constantly pitted against your contemporaries and other star kids?

It has been a year since I had a film release, so I understand the conversation. Comparison and competition are the by-products of our profession. I feel motivated when I see what others are doing, and I learn from them. Everyone has been so brave and making such original choices that it’s a wonderful space to be in.

Are you saying competition doesn’t bother you much?

I know what I have to offer and I’m quite secure in it. I know the things that I need to work on, which other people might be better at. So, we can all coexist and there’s space for everyone.

