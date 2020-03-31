Rohit Shetty donates Rs 51 lakh to daily wage workers of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit says ‘you have never let us down’

bollywood

The film and television industry is suffering huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and daily wage workers are perhaps the hardest hit by the total shutdown of shoots. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty extended his support to them by donating Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared a video on his Twitter account, thanking him for his contribution to the industry. “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees is really thankful to leading film producer and director Rohit Shetty from the core of their hearts for donating Rs 51 lakh to the kitty of the federation to help all those daily wagers of the film and television industry belonging to various crafts,” Pandit says in the clip.

“Rohit, you have been an inspiration to us. You have always been helpful to us and whenever we have knocked at your door, you have never let us down. God bless you and all the best,” he adds.

Thank U #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of ₹51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring.#FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KCgYcpbtfd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 31, 2020

Actor Salman Khan is sponsoring 25000-odd daily wage workers of the film and television industry under his charitable organisation Being Human Foundation. FWICE president BN Tiwari told PTI, “We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly.”

Meanwhile, Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi was scheduled to open in theatres earlier this month, but has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

