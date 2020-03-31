Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan contribute towards coronavirus relief: ‘At difficult times like these, we need to come together’

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:42 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are doing their bit to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In a new Instagram post, she announced that she and Saif were contributing to three humanitarian aid organisations - Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. She also urged followers to donate.

“At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur,” her post read.

Earlier today, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan pledged to donate to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. She shared the news on her Instagram account.

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). I urge everyone to do their bit in helping the people of our country. Every contribution counts, and solidarity is our only hope against this pandemic,” her post read.

Several celebrities are contributing towards the immediate and long-term relief of those whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar are among those who have made donations.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, under his charitable organisation Being Human Foundation, has taken on the financial responsibility of 25000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry, whose livelihoods have been affected by the halting of all shoots due to the pandemic.

