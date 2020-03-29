When Saif Ali Khan said he ‘checks out’ Kareena Kapoor in bedroom, left Sara Ali Khan squirming

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan is among the wittiest men in Bollywood who is never afraid to speak his mind. Of course, that can sometimes prove too much to handle for his friends and family.

When the actor appeared with his daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan two year ago, he said some really raunchy things about his wife and Sara’s stepmom, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Obviously, Sara was not too eager to listen in.

At one point, host Karan Johar talked to Saif about Kareena’s many gym looks, which are always a hit with her fans. Saif, always eager to compliment his wife, said, “And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure.” Upon hearing this, Sara closed her eyes shut and put her hands to her ears, squirming with awkwardness.

But Saif did not stop. “You check her out before she goes?,” Karan asked him. “Yes of course, coming and going,” Saif replied. At this, Karan almost spat out his coffee.

Koffee With Karan marked Sara’s official introduction to the country and she instantly won hearts with her clear mind and wise answers. She is Saif’s daughter from his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. On the show, Sara talked in great detail about what she felt about her ‘modern family’ and how she reacted to her father marrying Kareena.

“Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she said on the show.

“I would be like what should I call her – Kareena or Kareena aunty and my father would be like ‘you would not want to call her an aunty,” she said. Sara has so far been seen in three films--Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Her next will be Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan.

