When Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:48 IST

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood and with their daughter Mehr, they make for a perfect family. The two had shocked their fans when they announced their marriage, and ended up upsetting few of their close friends, including cricketer Yuvraj Singh, for not informing them about it.

Neha and Angad were not even sure of their love for each other until Karan Johar told them at a party, “Can you not see this?! Are you blind?”

Neha was three months pregnant when Angad approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage and this obviously didn’t turn out to be a smooth ride. When Neha grilled Angad on her radio show No Filter Neha about their sudden wedding, he confessed that he brought up the topic of marriage only after enjoying a warm welcome with an elaborate spread of gulab jamuns, dosa, tea and beer.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in November, 2018.

Eventually the news of Neha’s pregnancy and their plan of tying the knot was met with stoic silence followed by a major showdown. Neha’s parents blasted the two of them, and her mother even suffered a nosebleed due to stress.

Talking about entire incident, Angad had said on the show, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Neha, however, has no regrets about not getting to plan her wedding. The actor didn’t have a wedding trousseau 10 hours before the ceremony and could manage it only at the 11th hour. Post the birth of her daughter Mehr, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Sometimes, the things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

