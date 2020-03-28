Sushmita Sen asks boyfriend, daughters about their time in quarantine, Renee reveals she’s writing her first script

bollywood

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:19 IST

Sushmita Sen is in quarantine with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters. The actor has shared a video in which she asks her younger daughter Alisah about her life in isolation and pat comes the reply, “boring”.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote in caption, “My world. Simple togetherness & ample laughter!! Learning to make the most of every situation...knowing the power of ‘hope’ & ‘positivity’ can move mountains!! #sharing #love #family #simplejoys #happyquarantine #stayhomeindia I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

In the video, Sushmita isn’t visible as she asks Rohman and Alisah some questions. When Sushmita asks Alisah how quarantine is treating her, the girl replies that she finds it very boring. She goes on to explain, “See what happens is we all think that we all will stay at home but its very boring at home after some time. Saturday Sunday is fine but then Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then again Saturday and Sunday!”

Sushmita interrupts to ask her if she would ever complain again about not willing to go to school. But Alisah replies, “No, I will if I am tired.” She also complains about not being able to meet her friends. When Sushmita asks her what can be done to stay happy in such times, she talks about doing something which one likes and spending time with family and adds, “In case you stay alone, eat food and cake.”

Sushmita then moves to Rohman about his take on staying in quarantine. He says, “We can make the most of it. We should workout it. Try to keep yourself fit and busy.” He reveals he’s been sketching during his time in quarantine.

Renee reveals she is super excited as she’s writing her first ever script. She also asks her guruji to be proud of her as she is doing riyaz all by herself at home.

At the end, Rohman asks Sushmita to share a few wise words and she says, “Be in love with life and everything else will work itself out. Do not lose hope. And forever be peace.” They all wish Happy Quarantine together at the end of the video.

