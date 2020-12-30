Rohman Shawl says girlfriend Sushmita Sen makes him feel complete. See loved-up photo

bollywood

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:16 IST

Rohman Shawl never fails to sweep his girlfriend and actor Sushmita Sen off her feet with his sweet display of love. In his latest Instagram post, he shared a loved-up picture of them and said that she makes him feel complete.

“At different stages in my life, i have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer... What makes you feel complete?? Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER. #love #truth #mine,” he captioned the click.

Sushmita returned the love and commented, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh.”

Sushmita Sen’s comment on Rohman Shawl’s Instagram post.

Just a few hours earlier, Sushmita shared a picture in which she and Rohman were seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes. “’Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai... jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai’ #followyourbliss #followyourheart #faith #happiness #love #rohmance #ibelieve I love you guys..infinity!!”

Earlier, on Rajeev Masand’s show Women We Love, Sushmita had opened up about her love story with Rohman. She revealed that they did not meet at a fashion gala, as many reports claimed. “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram, and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you,” she said.

“Touchscreen phone ki jai ho,” she said, adding that she opened his message by accident. She said, “The first thing I did was read that message and it was from a very compassionate and warm person. You have to understand the serendipity of it… It’s a person who has written to me possibly a few days or weeks ago. He obviously has no expectations of that opening or anything. He just wanted to say something and he said it, very respectfully. I was like, ‘Who is this person? He is very sweet.’ Then I open his account and I see his picture and think that the face matches this voice.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 84: Sidharth Shukla believes housemates are jealous of Shehnaaz as she is popular outside

Sushmita sent him a thank-you message and then set off on a trip to the US. “When I was en route to the US, I open Instagram and I see a message back. ‘I am jumping from one room to another. I cannot believe you responded!’ Again, this message was all heart. It was a person who was not trying to pretend. These kind of people get through to me like that (snaps her fingers) because I am like that,” she said.

While Sushmita was in the US for a month, they did not communicate, but once she returned, they met for coffee. “When I met this person, I felt like I had known him my whole life. It was that simple,” she said.

Sushmita and Rohman have been in a relationship for over a year now, and he has also grown close to her family. She frequently shares pictures and videos of him bonding with her daughters Renee and Alisah, as well as her parents.

Follow @htshowbiz for more