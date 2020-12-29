e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 84: Sidharth Shukla believes housemates are jealous of Shehnaaz as she is popular outside

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: From Salman Khan cleaning up toilets and utensils for the housemates to Sidharth Shukla backing Shehnaaz Gill over her captaincy, here are the top highlights.

tv Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:59 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 84: Shehnaaz Gill is the new captain and Salman Khan wanted to know why housemates did not want to cooperate with her.
The Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar had a surprise in store. On Saturday, we had seen many inmates refused to do their assigned jobs, with particular reference to Asim. This had led to a lot of commotion. The bone of contention was cleaning of toilets.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

On Sunday’s episode the inmates were shocked to see Salman enter the Bigg Boss house and head for the kitchen area. The inmates were all locked up in the bedroom area while Salman with two assistants went about cleaning. He first did up the utensils, then the fridge and gas area. Not stopping, he then cleaned the washroom, unclogging the drain area and the storage area.

The participants looked on in embarrassment as Salman went about do the job. They apologized to him and requested him to stop, but he would listen to none.

This was Salman’s way of teaching them a lesson. Later when he met them on the Me TV, he asked them to keep the house clean. Knowing the inmates and how easily they forget things, he tried sarcasm to drill the point in - sarcastically, he said if nobody wanted to do the cleaning, they could always call him. He never thought any work was ‘below his dignity’, the Dabangg star added.

He, however, appreciated Shehnaaz Gill for the effort she was making as the captain of the house but he couldn’t figure out why no one was willing to listen to her. She insisted that people’s ego clashes made things difficult. Salman asked Shefali Jariwala for her honest opinion and she said that inside the house, there was a lot of groupism - if one group had helped one contestant become a captain, then they expected her/him to assign hard work like utensils, toilet cleaning to be given to the rival team.

Sidharth had a different analysis - he felt Shehnaaz’s closeness to him was one of the reasons. The fact that she has become popular outside has also made the housemates jealous as well, he added.

It was time for some nostalgia. As Salman’s birthday had just gone by, a celebration was only expected. There was a surprise even for Salman - he was asked by Bigg Boss to go into the Akhara room. On entering he found the walls had been adorned by his posters and moments from his 10-year journey with Bigg Boss. It was a emotional moment as an overwhelmed Salman had tears in his eyes.

More surprises awaited Salman - when the inmates gave him a dance tribute. Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim (Oh Oh Jaane Jaana), Sidharth and Shehnaaz (Ishq Di Chashni), Paras and Mahira Sharma (Character Dheela Hai), Shefali Zariwala (Mashaallah), Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan (Sathiya Maine Kya Kiya), Shefali Bagga, Arti Singh and Madhurima (Prem Lagan Dham Payo) and finally the entire team grooved to Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat and entertained Salman.

Soon it was time for a new task. Here’s how it flowed - inmates were divided into two teams. They had to pick a face each for the following categories -- Fraud, Politics, Gossip and Crime. When Asim was picked as a ‘chela’ and put in the category of Crime, an ugly fight broke. Sidharth was dubbed Bigg Boss 13 ka Gunda.

Soon it was time for yet another task. As per this, a wall of memories was put up. There was box in which were two photos of each contestant with some memory attached to it. Each one had to pick one picture of the co-contestant and throw away the other.

TV News