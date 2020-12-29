Good Newwz box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor film wins multiplexes, makes estimated Rs 38.56 cr

bollywood

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 10:30 IST

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer, Good Newwz is winning at the box office. As per a Box Office India report, the film made an estimated Rs 21-22 crore on its second day of release.

This is a growth of nearly 25-30%, it added. Most of the traffic is coming from Delhi NCR and east Punjab, while metros like Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore are also contributing to the good numbers. Multiplexes are a reason for the film being received well. Places like Jaipur and Nagpur are also contributing to the film’s growth. The report predicts that given the film’s momentum, its first weekend total should be good.

The film opened with Rs 17.56 crore on day 1. Sharing the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.” With this the total in two days has gone up to Rs 38.56 crore.

Good Newwz is the story of two couples who are both trying to have a baby. Matters turn tricky when, at an IVF clinic, their sperms get exchanged. The film stars Akshay, Kareena, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film has been jointly produced by Karan Johar Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Hope Films.

Akshay has had a glorious run at the box office this year with each of his three previous films -- Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 -- working wonders. Kesari tells the story of small group of Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army, who bravely defended a fort in what was previously the North West Frontier Province, against an Afghan attack, the latter outnumbering the Sikhs by a huge margin. Mission Mangal was a story of India’s successful Mars Orbiter Mission and was spearheaded by a large female cast. Housefull 4 was a comic caper.

Kareena has also had successful run recently - her post-pregnancy comeback project, Veere Di Wedding, worked well at the box office. She has three other big projects -- Angrezi Medium, for which she has already completed shooting; Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, for which she has been shooting since earlier this year; and Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, the shoot of which is likely to commence early next year.

