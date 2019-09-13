Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl has got her back in this gravity-defying workout. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared an impressive new video of her and boyfriend Rohman Shawl trying some serious workout poses. The video shows them bonding over crazy stunts and a lot of trust.

“There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance...& yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man @rohmanshawl I bend backwards for you...literally!!I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri!#sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga I love you guys,” Sushmita captioned her post. She is seen in a set of red workout clothes while Rohman is seen in a pair of white pyjamas and no shirt.

In the video, Rohman lifts Sushmita with his feet. They hold hands while she is mid-air and he helps her turn her body almost perpendicular to his. Several fans were in awe of the two and their fitness. “What I see Strength, Form, Flexibility, balance and LOVE. Love you too Sushmita. Always always rooting for you,” wrote one. “I love you sush and you both are amazing and made for each other god bless you sweetheart,” wrote another. “More love and strength to you both,” wrote another.

Sushmita and Rohman were recently in Maldives with her daughters Renee and Alisah to celebrate their back-to-back birthdays. The family went scuba diving and snorkelling together. Sushmita even shared videos of their adventures in the ocean with her fans on Instagram.

Sushmita shared a video that showed her taking a dip in the ocean. “Learning to Skin Dive at 43! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step, a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!

“I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath,” she wrote. The former beauty queen was trying ocean skin diving -- a form of underwater diving that relies on holding breath until resurfacing rather than the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear.

