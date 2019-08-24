Sushmita Sen shares godson Amadeus’ pics, says daughter Alisah prayed for his arrival ‘everyday for 9 months’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:20 IST

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared pictures with her godson, her friend’s newborn son Amadeus. She informed her fans that her daughter Alisah prayed for him for nine months.

Sharing pictures and videos of the baby, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Introducing my Godson Amadeus He already loves music, what a surprise right!!!Congratulations to my darling friend Shreejaya & Chaitanya for creating this wonderful bundle of joy!!! #happybaby#welcometoourworld #blessed#duggadugga I love you guys.”

In the pictures, Sushmita and her younger daughter Alisah are seen holding the baby. The pictures are from a hospital room.

In another post, Sushmita revealed why Amadeus was so special for her. “This is a moment I will cherish forever! Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY for straight nine months She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree #precious #pure #love #alisahdidi#powerofprayer #duggadugga I love you guys,” she wrote.

Sushmita has two daughters, Renee and Alisah. She adopted Renee in 2000 and later welcomed Alisah as her second adopted daughter in 2010. Speaking about the decision to adopt the girls, Sushmita recently said at FICCI Hyderabad, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Ever since making her Instagram debut in 2016, Sushmita often shares moments from her personal life-- with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Renee and Alisah, brother Rajeev and parents Shubeer and Subhra--with her fans on the platform.

Just a day ago, she shared pictures with Rohman and wrote, “My playful #humsafar on a road less travelled by!!! Happy Janmashtami to you & all your loved ones!! May you know love of oneself & of another...in that order!! I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl#yourstruly.”

Talking about a late debut on the social media platform, Sushmita recently said, “I was very very sick and I have hair that’s falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page.”

