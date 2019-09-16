Sushmita Sen relaxes in boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s arms in a bling bikini, he calls it ‘bliss’. See pics

bollywood

Sushmita Sen is currently vacationing with boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Maldives and has shared some stunning pictures from the beach destination on Instagram. Sharing a few loved-up pictures showing the two sitting in a close embrace during a yacht ride, Sushmita captioned them “#love” along with a kiss emoji on Instagram. Rohman, too, reacted to the post with “Bliss #love” and several heart emojis.

The two are seen twinning in black and white as they look at the blue waters. While Sushmita is in a black bling bikini paired with a white shirt, Rohman is in fitted casuals.

The pictures got more than 2.8 lakh likes within a few hours of being shared online. A fan wrote, “You two are just adorable!” Another wrote, “Age is just a number.” One more fan wrote, “Stay blessed and happy always guys and also compliment each other like you do.”

Sushmita has also shared multiple pictures of her fun moments at the picturesque location. She is seen posing for the camera in a fishnet dress in some pics and is seen enjoying herself on the beach in another set of posts. She shared a small video of her beach outing and wrote, “What a glow when you’re living true. Aaah, mornings like these!!! The dawn, the sand, the ocean & the joie de vivre #sharing #thisfeeling #memories #happiness #maldives I love you guys!!!”

Sushmita recently went scuba diving on her daughter Alisah’s 10th birthday. She had gifted her the experience on her special day and shared several underwater pictures on Instagram. She shared a few pictures of pancakes made by her and wrote, “#sundayspecial My daughter Alisah made #pancakes. full marks for presentation, taste & the all heart messaging. P.S. my favourite being ‘the message she wrote for herself’. I love you Alisah, too precious!!! #sharing #motherspride #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”

