Sandhya Mridul: ‘Those who are alone in times of panic, my heart goes out to you’

Sandhya Mridul, who is back in yet another powerful role of an obsessive mother, named Ajo,in web show, Mentalhood, turns 45 on Saturday. While the actor insists she is nowhere close to her character, she doesn’t mind bullying her mother to make her stay indoors amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The actor is currently maintaining a strong front by keeping herself busy with cooking, cleaning, singing and what not.

As Pearl in Page 3, Sandhya won plaudits and was showered with offers but refused to be repetitive. She continues to be choosy with projects and would do anything to not be stereotyped into just one role. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sandhya opened up about what keeps her away from stereotypical roles, her choices in life and her time in quarantine. Excerpts:

You have been good in academics and had a corporate job, you were a lot different from your role of a homemaker in Mentalhood.

Ajo is not at all like me, she is too much. I can also be too much but in a different way, not in an Ajo way. The thing about roles is that you don’t always have to play who you are. The reason I agreed for the show was that my character was different from me, from what I believed. As an actor, I am always looking for things I haven’t been, characters I don’t connect with. Most of the days, I used to get irritated with Ajo as myself because I used to agree with Shilpa’s (Shukla) character but I had to fight with her all the time. That’s what makes it interesting for an actor –- to be things you are not.

Will you like to become a homemaker – like your character?

That is too black and white statement, I don’t see any reason to give up everything that I have earned and be so obsessed with my children that I forget myself. To forget your own happiness and joy is a crime. That doesn’t mean you have to be a bad mother. But I am sure there is a balance somewhere.

You and Shilpa Shukla are good friends but were at loggerheads on the show. How did that go?

We had met once at somebody’s house many years ago. After my Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II and Page 3, she came up to me and said that she’s a big fan of mine. After Chak De! India, I messaged her that I loved what she did. We became friends only through this show (Mentalhood). Even then, being at loggerheads with Shilpa was difficult. We connect almost instantly, we always used to give each other a hug after our fight scene. She used to come to my van and we used to chat about interesting things. It’s nice that you are doing it with someone with whom you get along. There can be misunderstandings because actors like me and Shilpa really get into our character. We were horrible to each other on screen but knew that all was fine between us.

You played a very dominating character on the show. How are you in real life?

I can be dominating with people I love. I really bully my mother. I feel it’s for her good. I can be very much like Ajo with my mother. Yesterday I called her and said, ‘You are not stepping out of your room’. She had gone to buy vegetables four days ago. I told her ‘I told you not to step out of the house’. She’s like my child.

You moved away from TV because you said you can’t keep on playing a bahu in a sari and lipstick. Do you think TV has changed now?

I don’t know because I don’t watch TV. The statement was in isolation. I said that I can’t keep on playing that. I played a really good role in Koshish Ek Aasha, with Ekta Kapoor. The show not just got success but also acclaim. I didn’t want to be stereotyped as that girl. Kajal was a unique character and I loved playing her but I didn’t see a reason to keep repeating that. I did a lot of different stuff on TV even in those days - Hu Ba Hu, Koshish, Banegi Apni Baat, Swabhimaan and so many more.

And when the repetition started, I left. I didn’t leave actually, content left me. I am somebody who doesn’t like to play the same part. Even after Page 3, people said that we will see her everywhere now. But I wasn’t seen that much as people started offering me the same part as Pearl because she became a hit. I was like ‘I can’t do this in every film’. As an actor, I am capable of playing different parts so I can’t be seen repeating a part just because it did well.

Is this the reason you are doing fewer shows and films these days?

I do a lot of Indie stuff – I did two films last year that have been travelling to many festivals. I did Business of War with Nikhhil Advani – a show that I really enjoyed doing. So when I get work which I can really enjoy, I do it. Acting is not a job – we don’t have to sit in an office. Acting is my playground, I like to have fun, I need to enjoy. Now I think it’s a little better. There are far more options – even the two other shows that I am doing are very different. The parts are different – even the age bracket is different. I am playing a variety of roles now and I think it’s a great time for actors that way and now maybe you will be seeing more of me.

What is your action plan during the lockdown?

I am somebody who has believed in social distancing. I go out very little. Now it’s bit difficult, its complete isolation. It worries me sometimes that my mother is far away in Delhi, but I talk to her every day. One new thing that I have started is that I do a lot of video chats these days with my friends, which I never used to do because I am not a phone person. But it’s nice, all my friends who know I am all alone, call me up and we chat.

I am also cooking, something I don’t really like to do. I gave my staff off so I am cooking and cleaning. My yoga and meditation is a daily thing. I also find respite in singing, so every two days, I have decided to pick up a new song that I learn. Whether I can sing or not, it gives me a lot of healing. I am trying to not just keep watching shows on streaming platforms and do other stuff as well.

I sometimes sit down and be with myself, sometimes it becomes very hard. I have to be honest, I want everyone to know that we all feel lonely. Those who are alone, my heart goes out to you. Nobody understands how hard it is to be alone in times of panic. But hang in there, we are all together in some way and this is really nature’s way of shutting us down and telling us to take a reality check. The dolphins are in the waters again, the pigeons are on the streets again, you can hear the birds. There is some good and we can keep our eyes on that.

I am very busy yaar, so much of cleaning, I even burnt khichdi yesterday as the cooker didn’t blow the whistle. I was so hassled. But now I have started enjoying cooking as well, so in a way there is so much happening in a day. But there is worry for the country.

