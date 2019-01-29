Dino Morea to make a comeback after nine years, says he didn’t want to be a part of crappy films

It’s wise to be a part of content-driven films than work in a bad one and being written off, feels Dino Morea. The model-turned-actor, therefore, decided to take a break from acting and wait for the time when he gets a role that would make the audience sit up and take notice. Dino’s last outing in Bollywood was in 2010 with the film Pyaar Impossible!, and in-between, he did a couple of cameos and one south Indian film, Solo (2017). But barring them, he decided to lay low. Switch to 2019, the actor is set to make his comeback with a web series and a Bollywood project too. Excited about the characters he will be portraying in them, Dino talks about this hiatus and what he is looking forward to next.

Making a comeback after almost a decade, how does it feel?

I’ve been itching to get back on screen, so, I’m totally looking forward to that. The web shows that I have in hand right now are both absolutely fantastic in terms of story and my character. But I have to say yes to one of them and I am currently trying to make that decision. It’s a little difficult though.

But what took you so long to decide your comeback project?

[In all these years] I did have offers coming my way but the roles being offered didn’t make any sense [to me], which is why I didn’t feel excited at all. Look at the kind of movies that are being made over the last two years, which give importance to content. So, if I did any of those not-so-good films, I would have been instantly called a flop actor. There was no point in digging your own grave. Everyone liked my debut film, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) but then when my later films didn’t do well, I was called a bad actor. People correlate your skill with a hit or flop. So, I decided to wait till a good opportunity comes knocking at my door.

Is that the reason why you decided to do a web series and not a film?

I’m producing two films and going to act in one of them, which is a thriller. I never had any such thing that I won’t do films or something. It’s just that the web space is thriving right now. Look at the kind of shows that are being made — The Crossing, Ozark, Narcos, Sacred Games — and how well they have been received. Also, these shows are being watched all over the world. That’s again a plus when your work reaches so many people.

At any point, did this wait seem too long and did you miss all the buzz and action on a film set?

You just keep yourself updated, stay connected and do your networking well enough to stay relevant. Insecurities did creep in and there was a time when I was going to say yes to crappy films, but then soon, I got back to my senses. And during the time I was not working, I took workshops to better my skills.

