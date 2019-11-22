Angad Bedi doesn’t take success seriously: Failure is a constant, he says

bollywood

Navigating through the tough terrain of showbiz doesn’t come easily. But Angad Bedi has found a way for a smoother sail. Dwelling on past failures is not something that the actor believes in. Instead, he is always ready to lend an ear for constructive criticism.

On a career roll with projects across the film and web space, Angad says, “I don’t take success seriously. For me, failure is a constant. If someone comes and tells me I’ve done great work, that’s not what I want to hear. But if someone comes and tells me that this could have been a notch better, I’d spend an hour with the person and hear him or her out.”

His reason? “If 199 people out of 200 say ‘Badiya kaam kiya hai’, then I won’t grow. I am constantly hungry for growth and that’s what drives me. Success or failure of a project doesn’t drive me. I may be hurt for one or two days (over a failure), but then I get over it. I feel what is going to come is what is going to shape my future,” says Angad.

What helps him otherwise is his self-criticism. “I’ll find some stupid mistake somewhere and start cribbing about it... I can be an extremely critical audience,” he adds. The actor, who has featured in projects such as Soorma (2018) and Inside Edge, says his critically acclaimed film Pink is his benchmark to compare projects.

“I only expect that every other project is better than that, and it’s never going to happen again until Shoojit Sircar again makes one and takes me, because there are very few super filmmakers in that category. For me, my continuous struggle with every project is, ‘Is it better than Pink?’”

What Angad also took back from the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer was a key learning, which he applied when The Zoya Factor failed to have coffers ringing.

Talking about the same, the actor says, “I want to thank the audience for really appreciating my work in (The Zoya Factor), but the film didn’t make an impact whatsoever - on the audience or industry. I was very upset about it. But then, the only words that were ringing in my ears were those by Shoojit Sircar.

He told me,‘You will get mediocre projects, good projects, bad or ordinary projects, but make sure you’re written well as a performance, because nothing else is in your hands.You can only be honest to your character’.”

