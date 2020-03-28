e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan makes the most of Covid-19 lockdown, watches Fargo and Narcos again

Saif Ali Khan makes the most of Covid-19 lockdown, watches Fargo and Narcos again

Saif Ali Khan, unlike many others in Bollywood, has been busy watching shows such as Fargo and Narcos again and reading amid Covid-19 lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan are in self isolation in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur Ali Khan are in self isolation in Mumbai.
         

Actor Saif Ali Khan, like most in Bollywood, is self isolating amid coronavirus outbreak. His wife and actor Kareena Kapoor had, early on, given us a look at what their life would be in the period, with Saif reading and her on Instagram. In an interview to Mid Day, Saif has revealed that he has been watching popular shows like Narcos and Fargo all over again.

The report quoted him as saying: “I recently watched Fargo and Narcos all over again. My wife loves the ‘80s TV shows, Murder, She Wrote. I am also watching Altered Carbon, but it’s a little slow.” He added how he has been cooking, exercising, reading and watching show. He said: “I have been practising the guitar, too. Plus, Taimur, Bebo and I have been growing tomato plants [in our garden].

Saif has a philosophical approach to dealing with the lockdown. He said, “I view it as if we are on a ship; we can look out the window, but we can’t go ashore and meet other people.”

 

 

During Janta curfew on Sunday, Kareena had in fact shared a picture of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house’s balcony. Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable. “My boys doing their bit,” Kareena captioned the images.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

Kareena, who recently joined Instagram, had earlier posted an old picture with Saif in Italy and written: Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all.” The picture had, infact, created bit of a problem as some of their fans thought they were in that country.

“Don’t get Corona, get home quickly and stay home. Don’t roam around,” a user wrote.Another user commented: “Please don’t get Corona from there.”Another user suggested: “Get yourself checked up.”

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
LIVE: Plight of migrant workers shows Govt was unready, says Chidambaram
LIVE: Plight of migrant workers shows Govt was unready, says Chidambaram
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
Covid-19 lockdown: Truck crushes 4 labourers returning home near Mumbai
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news