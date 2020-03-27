e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

Aishwarya Rai had a befitting reply for host David Letterman when he asked her if she lives at home with her parents, even as an adult. Watch the throwback video here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 27, 2020 13:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Aishwarya Rai in an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show.
Aishwarya Rai in an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show.
         

One particular moment during the publicity tour for Gurinder Chadha’s 2004 film Bride and Prejudice is perhaps even more popular than the film itself. When Aishwayra Rai dropped by David Letterman’s talk show to promote the movie, little did she know the sort of mild condescension and awkward curiosity she’d be greeted by.

Throughout the interview, Aishwarya displayed patience as Letterman displayed basic ignorance about his subject, the country she belongs to, and the industry in which she works. But when Letterman asked her if she still lives with her parents, and if this is common in India, Aishwarya had a response for the ages. “It’s fine to live with your parents, because It’s also common in India, we don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner,” she said, dropping the mic.

 

Letterman was at a loss for words, while the crowd took a moment to let her remark sink in, and applauded quietly. Aishwarya was, as Letterman mentioned even back then, an internationally recognised star. But it was before she married Abhishek Bachchan, who is no stranger to fighting back against trolls either.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Abhishek ring bells, clap to thank coronavirus warriors, watch

Once, when a Twitter user took a nasty jab at him for living with his parents, Abhishek replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

 

Aishwarya and Abhishek still live at the family home in Juhu, Mumbai, and have one daughter, Aaradhya. The actor often posts pictures of her mother, Brinda, and her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on Instagram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘There is a gap’: Cabinet Secretary raises a red flag on Covid-19 surveillance
‘There is a gap’: Cabinet Secretary raises a red flag on Covid-19 surveillance
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
RBI allows 3-month moratorium on EMIs of all term loans
Covid-19 updates: S Korea struggles to meet global demand for test kits
Covid-19 updates: S Korea struggles to meet global demand for test kits
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Coronavirus slams brakes on global automotive industry
Corona Kavach: Key things to know about the govt’s Covid-19 app
Corona Kavach: Key things to know about the govt’s Covid-19 app
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news