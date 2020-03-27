Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan were asked why they lived with parents. Here are their fierce replies

bollywood

One particular moment during the publicity tour for Gurinder Chadha’s 2004 film Bride and Prejudice is perhaps even more popular than the film itself. When Aishwayra Rai dropped by David Letterman’s talk show to promote the movie, little did she know the sort of mild condescension and awkward curiosity she’d be greeted by.

Throughout the interview, Aishwarya displayed patience as Letterman displayed basic ignorance about his subject, the country she belongs to, and the industry in which she works. But when Letterman asked her if she still lives with her parents, and if this is common in India, Aishwarya had a response for the ages. “It’s fine to live with your parents, because It’s also common in India, we don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner,” she said, dropping the mic.

Letterman was at a loss for words, while the crowd took a moment to let her remark sink in, and applauded quietly. Aishwarya was, as Letterman mentioned even back then, an internationally recognised star. But it was before she married Abhishek Bachchan, who is no stranger to fighting back against trolls either.

Once, when a Twitter user took a nasty jab at him for living with his parents, Abhishek replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Aishwarya and Abhishek still live at the family home in Juhu, Mumbai, and have one daughter, Aaradhya. The actor often posts pictures of her mother, Brinda, and her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on Instagram.

