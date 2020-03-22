Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda, Abhishek ring bells, clap to thank coronavirus warriors, watch

bollywood

As India thanked its corona warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping, actor Amitabh Bachchan also gathered his entire family on the terrace of his residence in Mumbai, Jalsa. His son Abhishek Bachchan was seen with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor’s daughter Shweta Nanda was also seen with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Amitabh shared a video of the family, “At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND.”

In a photo shared by Aishwarya on Instagram, she and Aaradhya can be seen ringing a bell while Amitabh and Abhishek clapped. The entire family was dressed in white.

Amitabh earlier shared how impressed he was by the enthusiasm with which all of India has been observing janta curfew on Sunday and following due health guidelines in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Big B hailed the spirit of Indian citizens.

He wrote: “One plea , one instruct, one invocation, one implore .. AND a nation is in discipline ! WE OBSERVE A COUNTRY SHUT DOWN ! what an exemplary example we have set for the entire World .. for the safety of each other .. WE ARE ONE , WE ARE UNIQUE .. WE ARE INDIA..JAI HIND.”

Not only this, Big B even shared a video to show the lanes are empty and no one is coming out of their homes.”Marine Drive, Mumbai this morning... this is what ‘National Discipline’ means. Jai Hind,” Amitabh captioned the video.

Before janta curfew, Big B along with other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, came together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

People across the country on Sunday evening expressed appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus. The sounds rang in the air as the clock struck five and people came out in balconies, lawns and terrace following an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services, as the country observed an unprecedented janta curfew to check the spread of the virus.