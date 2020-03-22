e-paper
Janta curfew: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies with drums, plates and bells. Watch

Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar and many others clapped and rung bells to thank those providing essential services during coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:40 IST
The biggest Bollywood stars took part in the janta curfew on Sunday and even hit their balconies at 5pm to pay their respects to healthcare workers toiling round the clock to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar and many other actors and filmmakers have shared videos from their homes and neighbourhoods.

 

 

Deepika did a live from Instagram and could be seen blasting AR Rahman’s Vande Matram from her house on a speaker. Next to her, husband and actor Ranveer Singh was beating a drum. He posted her picture on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to our heroes.”

Bhumi Pednekar also made a video of her family applauding the emergency workers from their balcony and even filmmaker Ekta Kapoor brought out a giant bell to ring.

 

 

Also read: Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

 

 

Hema Malini decided to arm herself with a conch shell before the applauding began. She even shared a video of herself practising with it. She wrote, “On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the spl 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request.”

Actor Anil Kapoor rallied up his followers at 4.30pm to get ready to make some noise. “Hello...Hello....it’s past 4:30. Let’s get moving everyone... take position on your windows, balconies, terraces....the sirens will start soon ... so let’s do this for yourselves!!!,” he wrote.

Actor R Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi and Sonakshi Sinha also shared posts and videos about the same.

