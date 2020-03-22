Janta curfew: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies with drums, plates and bells. Watch

bollywood

The biggest Bollywood stars took part in the janta curfew on Sunday and even hit their balconies at 5pm to pay their respects to healthcare workers toiling round the clock to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar and many other actors and filmmakers have shared videos from their homes and neighbourhoods.

Deepika did a live from Instagram and could be seen blasting AR Rahman’s Vande Matram from her house on a speaker. Next to her, husband and actor Ranveer Singh was beating a drum. He posted her picture on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you to our heroes.”

Bhumi Pednekar also made a video of her family applauding the emergency workers from their balcony and even filmmaker Ekta Kapoor brought out a giant bell to ring.

Here we are expressing our gratitude for all the people who are staying outside of their houses so we can stay inside our houses, May Maa Sherawali protect you 😇😇😇😇🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EiN1jYFQgb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 22, 2020

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the spl 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request pic.twitter.com/kGUiMosmyP — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 22, 2020

Hema Malini decided to arm herself with a conch shell before the applauding began. She even shared a video of herself practising with it. She wrote, “On a lighter note but also fully committed to Janta Curfew as well as the spl 5 mins of thanksgiving to all the medical personnel & all those who are doing so much to keep our country safe from the Corona - this is me practising blowing the shankh in deference to the PM’s request.”

Actor Anil Kapoor rallied up his followers at 4.30pm to get ready to make some noise. “Hello...Hello....it’s past 4:30. Let’s get moving everyone... take position on your windows, balconies, terraces....the sirens will start soon ... so let’s do this for yourselves!!!,” he wrote.

Actor R Madhavan, Vivek Oberoi and Sonakshi Sinha also shared posts and videos about the same.

