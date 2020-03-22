e-paper
Home / India News / With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters

With clapping, bell ringing, India unites to thank coronavirus fighters

Videos and photos of people, including children, in their balconies and terraces clapping and clanging utensils started doing the rounds. So much so that #5baje5minute and #claps became trending topics on Twitter.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People clap and make sound of dish in support of medical doctor’s, staff and civic workers at Bandra , Mumbai.
People clap and make sound of dish in support of medical doctor’s, staff and civic workers at Bandra , Mumbai. (Photo: Satyabrata Tripathy/HT)
         

A country stalked by an eerie silence came alive, suddenly, at 5pm. Sounds of clapping and beating utensils rang out of residential areas, houses and high-rises, lifting the sombre Sunday mood.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeals, citizens across the country came out of their homes and in their balconies, clapping, beating utensils and even ringing bells as a mark of solidarity with health officials and emergency workers who are working tirelessly in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, PM Modi rang a reminder to citizens. “Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew,” he tweeted.

Indians, who avoided venturing out — as requested by Modi in a television address on Thursday — were prompt to take to social media. Videos and photos of people, including children, in their balconies and terraces clapping and clanging utensils started doing the rounds. So much so that #5baje5minute and #claps became trending topics on Twitter.

