Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers ‘guardian angel’ dad Krishnaraj Rai with Aaradhya on his death anniversary

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:40 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fondly remembered her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary on Wednesday. She shared pictures of herself and daughter Aaradhya standing in front of a framed photo of him, and called him their ‘guardian angel’.

“LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND. Our Guardian Angel Alllllways,” she wrote in her caption. Fans and well-wishers showered her with love by dropping heart emojis in the comments section. The post has garnered over 1,50,000 likes in less than an hour.

On March 18, 2017, Krishnaraj Rai, an Army biologist by profession, died at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to news agency IANS, he was battling lymphoma, a cancer that affects the immune system.

Aishwarya was last seen on the big screen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, in which she played a singer. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta.

Post Fanney Khan, Aishwarya announced that she will reunite with her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan in debutant director Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun, which was being produced by Anurag Kashyap. The two were all set to come together after several years; they last shared screen space in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan (2010).

“Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it’s always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we’ve done a film together, it’s been special,” Abhishek had said in an earlier interview, expressing excitement about Gulab Jamun. However, the film has reportedly been shelved since.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has signed Mani Ratnam’s next, Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s epic Tamil novel of the same name. The film, which reportedly has her playing a queen, will chronicle the journey of the Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

