Covid-19 effect: Sanjay Gupta says both son and daughter attend online school now

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:11 IST

Director Sanjay Gupta is currently in self isolation, and has whisked his family away to Khandala (a hill station in Maharashtra). He took to Twitter on Monday to post a picture of his son, Shivansh attending an online class, since his school has been shut down in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has co-incided with the completion of my film’s (Mumbai Saga) last schedule,” says the 50-year-old, “These are forced holidays, so I brought my children with their cousins here. We are chilling. They have their schools every morning now from home on their laptops. The situation in Khandala is pretty cool, there’s no panic as such. The place is empty, including the hotels. Shivansh (who’s in the third grade) is very excited about this, meeting his friends online and the entire class being taught by the teacher. It’s a good initiative.” His daughter Dalai, who’s in the first grade, too is attending her school online.

New age learning. Entire class and teachers online. pic.twitter.com/lDxt7mtGYa — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 16, 2020

What Gupta is worried about is how the situation doesn’t seem to be getting better currently. “We should be on red alert, the situation can go out of hand. God help us. The culture in Mumbai is such that your daily labour, including cooks and drivers come to work from far-off places. My driver stays in Nalasopara, I stay in Versova. He has to change one train and then take a bus too, and we know what the situation there is. So even with the best of his intentions…you can look after your family, but what do you do with people coming from outside? We have to take more care of our house helps,” explains Gupta.

On what measures he is taking, he reveals, “Of course we are using sanitisers and masks. Our staff doesn’t go out here, but if they have to, they are careful and sanitise their hands and everything.”

Talking further about the impact the shutdown on shoots and theatres in most of the states will have on the business of entertainment, he says, “It’s like any other industry, there’s no business and will lead to loss of revenue. It already has impacted, and it’s just the start. It’s something that ahs happened globally, and going to happen in Hollywood too.”

