Aishwarya Rai’s Ponniyin Selvan shares first poster, Abhishek Bachchan tells fan that he is excited too about the film

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 09:06 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who hasn’t had a release since Fanney Khan, will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious project, Ponniyin Selvan. On Thursday, the first glimpse of the film was released by the makers. However, fans of the actor are waiting for her first official look from the film and so is her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the pictures, a fan wrote on Twitter that she would “pass out” when Aishwarya’s first look is unveiled. The post invited a comment from Abhishek who wrote back saying: “Me too.”

In the picture, all we see is a sword, standing at a tangent. The copper-coloured picture shows that the sword is gilded with some sort of an adornment. Its handle also shows two tigers facing each other. Ponniyin Selvan is a film adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name and chronicles the rise of the Chola rulers.

Abhishek Bachchan is as excited about Ponniyin Selvan as Aishwarya’s fans.

Aishwarya is likely to play a queen in the film which also stars a galaxy of South Indian stars including Vikram, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh among others. Aishwarya may even appear in a double role and reportedly jumped at the opportunity when she was offered the film. Aishwarya is expected to be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role that will be essayed by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), as well as her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.

Her character may have negative shades too. A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola empire because she has been wronged by them.”

Aishwarya has worked with Mani Ratnam on several occasions in the past -- Iruvar, Guru and Ravana -- and enjoys an excellent professional relationship with him. Confirming the news, she was quoted in The Hindu as saying: “I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever.”

