Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have a double role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:44 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has confirmed that she has signed Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film adaptation of Tamil epic novel Ponniyin Selvan, is likely to be seen playing dual roles in the highly anticipated project, according to sources.

In the film, Aishwarya is expected to be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (a role played by Telugu actor Mohan Babu), and her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi. Aishwarya is said to be excited about the double roles and immediately jumped at the opportunity when she was offered the film.

Lyca Productions is bankrolling the project on a lavish scale. The principal shooting will begin from next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew. It is being speculated that the film also stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others.

Even Vikram recently confirmed he’s part of the project. At a press interaction ahead of Kadaram Kondan’s release, Vikram said: “I am part of Mani sir’s next, and will be shooting for the project from early next year.”

Vikram and Ratnam have previously worked together in Aayutha Ezhuthu and Raavanan. This will be the third time they’ll join forces for a project.

The pre-production work on Ponniyin Selvan has already commenced. The makers are in the process of erecting huge sets to shoot crucial portions of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. Mani Ratnam has been planning to adapt Ponniyin Selvan as a film since many years.

He had planned to make the film nearly a decade ago with actors Vijay and Mahesh Babu. The project almost went on the floors but was eventually shelved for unknown reasons.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 11:44 IST