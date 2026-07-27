Delhi govt designates three Rouse Avenue courts exclusively for NIA trial cases

The Delhi government has designated three Special Exclusive Courts at Rouse Avenue Court to exclusively try scheduled offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), replacing the existing NIA courts at Patiala House. Representational image.

An official notification, issued on July 24 by the principal secretary of the ministry of home affairs, said Special Exclusive Courts 1, 2 and 3 at Rouse Avenue Court will hear cases investigated by the federal agency, while the currently designated NIA courts will stand denotified.

The move means nearly 55 NIA cases presently pending trial before two special courts at Patiala House Court will be transferred and distributed equally among the three newly designated courts.

At present, additional sessions judge Prashant Sharma, and principal district and sessions judge Pitamber Dutt at Patiala House Court are empowered to hear NIA cases.

The notification said the changes have been made in exercise of powers conferred under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, which empowers the Centre to designate Courts of Session as Special Courts in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

A total of 16 new courtrooms have been constructed at Rouse Avenue Court, though the remaining 13 are yet to be designated.

The Rouse Avenue Court currently hears cases involving sitting and former Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, besides corruption and economic offences investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).