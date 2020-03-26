Saif Ali Khan’s live TV interview gets hijacked by son Taimur. Watch adorable video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:52 IST

Here’s a video that can finally beat that BBC professor video in its cuteness quotient. Well, almost. On Wednesday, actor Saif Ali Khan appeared live from his home on Times Now for an interview but it was his son Taimur who grabbed all the attention.

Sitting in his living room, Saif was speaking to anchor Navika Kumar about the coronavirus lockdown in the country. In the middle of their conversation, Taimur decided to say hi to his dad. Saif tried to ward him off but the anchor insisted on meeting him.

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Saif appeared to be asking someone if Taimur is allowed to be on television,most likely his wife and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. After approval, he picks Taimur in his arms and puts him on his lap. However, and this part will definitely crack you up, Taimur had a Hulk mask and gloves on.

His dad quickly removed the mask and the anchor was left in a puddle of ‘aww’.Taimur, confused about where the anchor’s voice was coming from, repeatedly asked where she was. “Where is her? Where are you?,” he asked and the anchor told him to watch her on the television.

Also read: ‘What if coronavirus gets worse and worse’: Vir Das takes on Covid-19 in new comedy show

Saif apologised to the anchor for the chaos but she asked him if Taimur was missing the paparazzi. “I don’t think so, no,” he said.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur have been practising social distancing like the rest of the country. Kareena often posts pictures from their daily lives on Instagram. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of Saif and Taimur in a hallway, wishing her fans good health.

Follow @htshowbiz for more