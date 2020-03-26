‘What if coronavirus gets worse and worse’: Vir Das takes on Covid-19 in new comedy show

tv

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:09 IST

Comedian-actor Vir Das has released his new comedy series Bright Side with Vir Das to provide some comic relief to his fans struggling with boredom during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The first episode titled ’What if Coronavirus gets worse and worse’ is a funny take on the grim situation and released on Vir’s YouTube channel.

Vir shared the episode on Twitter and wrote, “NEW SHOW! I promise you even the Coronavirus has a bright side! WELCOME TO MY SHOW BRIGHTSIDE! Where we take the darkest thoughts in your head, and turn them into comedy. So the next time you think them, it doesn’t seem to bad. Do watch and share!”

NEW SHOW! I promise you even the Coronavirus has a bright side! WELCOME TO MY SHOW BRIGHTSIDE! Where we take the darkest thoughts in your head, and turn them into comedy. So the next time you think them, it doesn't seem to bad. Do watch and share!https://t.co/0vpRftUaG4 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 25, 2020

The show is expected to focus on the bright side of being at home as Vir would discuss everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become currently. The show comes a day after he asked on Twitter if comedy is ill-timed right now. He would be releasing the next episode after 10 days.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor is asked if he has stocked up on liquor during lockdown, says ‘Anyone joking about my lifestyle will be deleted’

Talking about his new series, Vir said, “Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that’s what we need in this phase. I have taken everything I have been hearing lately - from nanis and dadis claiming that coronavirus is a result of you not following their nuskhas to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can’t. It’s our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion, tell them to practice social distancing, stay home, be safe. As for the emotional distress, let’s laugh a little - shall we?”

A Mid-Day report quoted a source as saying, “The emotional and monetary changes that will be evident in the aftermath, will also be addressed.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more