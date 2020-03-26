Rishi Kapoor is asked if he has stocked up on liquor during lockdown, says ‘Anyone joking about my lifestyle will be deleted’

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:23 IST

Rishi Kapoor was recently flooded with sarcastic tweets by people who enquired him about keeping a stock of liquor in the times of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor not just deleted a few derogatory tweets but also shut the trolls with a serious warning.

The actor initially replied to a few tweets. To a user who asked, “Sir whisky ka stock Kar liya ?”, the actor replied, “These a******** think it’s funny. Being deleted.” The actor also called a user “another idiot”.

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

In a stern reply, the actor wrote on Twitter, “ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.”

Rishi is in self isolation along with his family. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, the actor shared a message of hope for his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World.”

He had written, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Rishi had also reacted to singer Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus. The actor, who returned from New York after his year-long battle with cancer, had written, “Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! (Its a tough time for the Kapoors. I am afraid. O God, take care of the rest of Kapoors. I hope nothing bad happens).”

Aaj kal kuch "Kapoor"logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre "Kapoor-on"ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

As the news of the singer being hospitalised after attending various parties in Lucknow and Kanpur left the authorities worried, the actor questioned the absence of screening facility at the hotel where she was stationed at.

He wrote, “Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected!”

