Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares pics of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur gardening together: ‘My boys doing their bit’

Kareena Kapoor shares pics of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur gardening together: ‘My boys doing their bit’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are teaching son Taimur some gardening as they spend time together at home amid the janta curfew.

bollywood Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur potting plants.
Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur potting plants.
         

The Kapoor-Khan family has found the perfect way to spend time together amid the janta curfew. On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur enjoying some gardening.

The photos show Saif and Taimur dressed in crisp white kurta and pyjamas. They are in the balcony of their home, potting plants together. “My boys doing their bit! Together, let’s make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew,” she captioned her post.

 

Fans loved seeing the father-son spending a sunny Sunday together and even applauded Kareena for spreading awareness. “Thank you Kareena for promoting social distancing and making our job easier for us stay blessed!,” read a comment. Someone else tried to speak for Taimur, “Mommy, aaj ghal me hi lehna hai,” they wrote. Others wished Kareena and her family good health. “Stay safe Kareena, from corona,” read a comment.

 

I just love French... fries 🍟❤️😋

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena had shared a selfie and talked about missing French fries. She clicked the picture next to a fat book on French language and captioned it, “I just love French... fries,” she wrote.

Also read: Kanika Kapoor gets strong answer from hospital: ‘Stop throwing tantrums like a star, behave like a patient’

Just like Kareena and Saif, many other Bollywood stars are also participating in janta curfew. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra have all shared posts about the same on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ‘janta curfew’ today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against Covid-19 menace. So far, there have been 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

