Netflix's One Piece Season 2: New cast updates, locations, plot twists, arcs and more discussed

Our beloved Oda-Sensei has revealed that Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 will have interesting twists and turns. The first season of the manga's live-action adaptation has left fans wanting more. A recent post by Netflix has hinted at new cast additions and plot locations. One Piece Live Action Season 2 Teasers revealed by Eiichiro Odi(Instagram)

When will Season 2 be released?

Iñaki Godoy who plays Luffy in One Piece, recently revealed that Season 2 production has begun in Cape Town, South Africa. The news was revealed on One Piece Netflix’s official Instagram page, stirring curiosity amongst fans. The upcoming season is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Fans will need a Netflix subscription plan to watch the series. However, accessibility may vary depending on time zones and regions of residence.

Also Read | One Piece Episode 1117 delayed: Check out new release date and time, watch teaser trailer

Who’s in the cast?

Oda had desperately been in search of an actor to play Luffy’s role in season 1. The creator commented, “My biggest worry about the One Piece Live Action adaptation was whether we would be able to find someone like Luffy. I watched a lot of auditions and when I found Iñaki, I laughed. He was just like the person I drew in the manga. I intuitively thought, ‘That’s Luffy’”

In the recent teaser, the creator hinted that the cast members playing Vivi, Robin and Chopper will be revealed on August 21, 22 and 23, 2024. Meanwhile, Netflix has already announced other additions, Jazzara Jaslyn (Miss Valentine), David Dastmalchian (Mr. 3), Camrus Johnson (Mr. 5), Daniel Lasker (Mr. 9), Brendan Murry (Brogy), Clive Russel (Crocus), Werner Coetser (Dorry), Ty Keogh (Dalton), Callum Kerr (Smoker), Julia Rehwald (Tashigi) and Rob Colletti (Wapol).

Additionally, in an Instagram post today, Netflix revealed that Katey Sagal (Dr. Kureha) and Mark Harelik (Dr. Hiriluk) will also join the project.

The returning crew includes Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Also Read | Chainsaw Man Chapter 176: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

What more can fans expect?

Eiichiro Oda has made it clear to his fans that the show will live up to the audience’s expectations, claiming, “They won’t put the show out until I’m satisfied.”

The show is expected to cover important plot locations this season. Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island will be included. To this, the creator of the manga reacted, “Imagine how much it’ll cost! Lol.” A hint that Netflix and Tomorrow Studios have accumulated a huge budget for the series. Oda surely knows how to leave an impression.