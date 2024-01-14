Netlifx One Piece Live-Action actress Emily Rudd reveals she wants to play Nami ‘forever’

One Piece's live-action series is gearing up for its second season on Netflix, promising more epic adventures with the Straw Hat crew. The show has been a hit, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of their favorite characters. Emily Rudd committed to role of Nami in One Piece Season 2 as well.(Netflix)

Netflix's winning adaptation:

The live-action adaptation of One Piece has been a standout success, making waves not only as a commercial triumph for Netflix but also winning the hearts of fans of the original manga and anime. The show's popularity owes much to its talented cast, who bring the beloved characters to life.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Nami's commitment:

Emily Rudd, the actress behind the spirited Nami, is all in for the long haul. Responding to a fan's question about her commitment to the role, Rudd exclaimed, "[I] am her and she is me as long as they let me amen." It seems like Nami's navigator skills will be steering the ship for a while!

What's next for the Straw Hat crew?

Although Netflix has confirmed the production of One Piece Season 2, details about its release date are still under wraps. However, with the cast expected to return, including Emily Rudd's dedicated Nami, the future looks bright for more Straw Hat adventures.

Emily Rudd's commitment suggests a promising and enduring run for the live-action series. With One Piece's original releases ongoing, fans can look forward to an extended and successful journey through the vast seas of this legendary high-seas adventure.

Catch up One Piece Live Action adaptation before season 2 sets sail:

If you're itching to catch up with the crew before Season 2, Netflix has got you covered. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, is available for streaming. Dive into the legendary world crafted by Eiichiro Oda, Japan's highest-selling manga series creator.

For those new to the One Piece world, Netflix teases the series as a "legendary high-seas adventure unlike any other." Follow Monkey D. Luffy's quest for freedom and the fabled treasure, ONE PIECE, as he assembles his dream crew, faces perilous challenges, and outwits rivals on the vast blue seas.