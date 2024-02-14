Netflix One Piece Live-Action cast met it’s creator Oda: Here’s what they think about him

Remember that time Luffy and the Straw Hats jumped from manga panels to real life? Turns out, the actors behind them met the legend himself, Eiichiro Oda! Here's the cool scoop: Inaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, thinks Oda is super awesome! He describes him as energetic, a meat-lover, and basically Luffy in real life.(Eiichiro Oda)

Oda is one cool dude (Just like Luffy!):

Inaki Godoy, who plays Luffy, thinks Oda is super awesome! He describes him as energetic, a meat-lover, and basically Luffy in real life. Talk about living your dream role!

Tattoo time with the creator:

Oda didn't just chat with the cast, he even doodled a tattoo design for Godoy! While Godoy hasn't gotten it inked yet, it shows how close the cast and creator became. Imagine having your favorite author design your tattoo – epic!

The perfect Straw Hat crew:

It's not just Godoy who thinks Oda is amazing. The whole cast, including Mackenyu (Zoro) and Emily Rudd (Nami), seem to have bonded with him. No wonder the live-action One Piece feels so true to the manga – the cast and creator clicked!

Catch Up on the One Piece craze:

Haven't jumped on the One Piece train yet? No worries! Season 1 of the live-action is on Netflix, and you can even watch the anime there too. Plus, the synopsis below gives you the lowdown on Luffy's epic adventure.

One Piece, one dream:

While we wait for Godoy to show off his Oda-designed tattoo, one thing's for sure: the Netflix One Piece is bringing fans and creator together in a way that's truly special. So set sail with Luffy and crew, and see what all the excitement is about!

Want to know more about One Piece? Check out the official synopsis below for the full story:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."