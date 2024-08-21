Chainsaw Man Chapter 176: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Popular manga series, the Chainsaw Man is back with its latest chapter as fans wait in anticipation after the events of the previous chapter. In the previous chapter, War Devil Yoru was about to die at the hands of Pochita and fans are completely unsure of what to expect from illustrator and author Tatsuki Fujimoto in the next chapter. Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will release next month as revealed by the manga. Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 (JST)(@ChainsawShots/X)

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1124 full spoilers leaked online, check out release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 176 will released in the first week of September. The manga’s latest chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 (JST). International fans will witness daytime release as the manga will be released at midnight in Japan. Chapter 176 will be released on Tuesday, September 3 for most of the international fans due to the difference in the time zone. The exact time of release of the chapter will also differ due to the same factor. Fans can utilise the following schedule to know the time of release in their respective country.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Also Read: One Piece Episode 1117 delayed: Check out new release date and time, watch teaser trailer

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 176?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 176 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.

Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen shocks fans with announcement of manga's final chapter: Date out

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 176?

Chapter 176 will feature a flashback of Yoru as the panel of Chapter 156 transitioned from white to black. Fujimoto has used this transition before, specifically in the Chainsaw Man manga to indicate a flashback. The flashback will focus on the battle of the other Horsemen Devil with Pochita before the beginning of the series. The flashback seems the ideal way forward in the series with the situation Yoru and the others are in. It will also provide the perfect window to introduce Death Devil before her contemporary reappearance in the manga.