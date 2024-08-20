Tom Cruise rushes out of London in helicopter as daughter Suri drops his last name and is ready for…

Tom Cruise made a hasty departure from London on Monday, leaving the city in his personal helicopter. The actor’s abrupt exit comes as his estranged daughter, Suri, embarks on a new chapter of her life. The 18-year-old making heads turn with her style statements has enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University and has opted to distance herself from the public eye by dropping the famous Cruise surname. The pair haven't been seen together publicly in over a decade. Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise went viral as she stepped out in her cool outfit.(@TomCruise/X, Twitter (X))

Tom Cruise rushes to helicopter as Suri stars new chapter

Sources say Cruise has had minimal involvement in Suri's life, absent from key moments like her prom and recent public attention. While the action star buzzed through London skies, likely focused on his next "Mission Impossible" instalment, ex-wife Katie Holmes was spotted returning after dropping her little kiddo to the college.

Fresh off a week-long Mediterranean getaway following his show-stopping performance at the Paris Olympics, the 62-year-old action star was spotted at Battersea Heliport in typical Cruise fashion by Page Six. Sporting a casual look of a white golf shirt, black jeans, and white sneakers, topped off with a black cap and sunglasses he exuded his signature cool vibes.

Cruise and Holmes went their separate ways in 2012 after being together for six years. After they split up, the All We Had actress got out of Cruise's life and also cut ties with the Church of Scientology, which Cruise continues to be deeply involved with. As part of their divorce agreement, Cruise committed to paying Holmes $400,000 annually until Suri turned 18 and agreed to cover her college expenses.

Suri Cruise Drops Dad’s Name for Mom Katie Holmes’s

Following in the trend of other celebrity offspring like Brad Pitt's children, Suri Cruise has decided to distance herself from her famous father. The 18-year-old adopted her mother Katie Holmes' middle name, Noelle, before enlisting in college.

While Cruise has mostly supported her financially, Suri is said not to be very close to her father, unlike her relationship with her mother. Holmes, who will undoubtedly miss her daughter, expressed immense pride in Suri's accomplishments in a recent interview with Town & Country.

“Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy,” the actress said per Page Six. “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings,” she recalled her own time. “It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,” the Dawson’s Creek alum noted.