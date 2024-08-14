Tom Cruise is very ‘irritated’ by Nicole Kidman's constant ranting about their…

Tom Cruise is reportedly “irritated” by Nicole Kidman's frequent comments on their time together, even when she discusses their professional time being, per an InTouch Weekly report. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990-2001.

“Tom doesn’t understand why Nicole constantly seems to reference the times they shared together,” a source told In Touch.

“Even if it is more about the work they did together, it still bothers him because it’s so far in the past and something he’d like to forget.”

Kidman always brings down their past even in the professional field

It's true that Kidman is seen often revisiting stories from her past marriage with the Mission Impossible star. Like last month, the Oscar-winning star told the Los Angeles Times while addressing the inspiration from their marriage while shooting Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, “I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas [Kubrick] was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling. I do remember him saying, ‘Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it’s a triangle.’ Because one person could feel ganged up on. But he was aware of that and knew how to manage us.”

She also told the New York Times in October 2020 while addressing the same film, “We were happily married through that.”

The pair, who were married from 1990 to 2001, share two children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, both of whom were adopted during their relationship. After their high-profile split, Nicole remarried country singer Keith Urban in 2006, while Tom was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

“He’s said goodbye to that chapter of his life so long ago and doesn’t understand why she can’t do the same, especially since she’s supposedly so happy with Keith,” the insider continues.

“For Nicole, it’s just nonsense because she’s just answering questions that pertain to her career, but there’s no denying she does love to go into detail about Tom’s creative genius.”

The source claimed that Nicole’s career reached its peak during her time with Tom. Despite her later success, including winning Oscars, it was her first marriage that "catapulted her to stardom."

“That’s when she really made it. Tom understands all that, but he’s just at a tipping point,” the source explains. “He can handle most of the noise and rumors about him, but Nicole has been so poisonous about him to all their mutual friends.”

The insider also notes that Tom feels very “irritated” by Nicole’s willingness to discuss their past when it suits her. “He feels used and wishes she’d have the couth to simply make those questions off limits, the way he does,” they add.