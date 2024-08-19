Chinese gymnast returns to restaurant job after winning silver medal at Paris Olympics. Viral video

Olympic gymnast Zhou Yaqin,18, was seen helping out at her family's restaurant in China just after winning a silver medal in Paris. In a viral video, Zhou Yaqin is spotted serving food to customers wearing her Olympic uniform. She won a silver medal in gymnastics, and her performance was highly praised. As she was just 18 years old, she stood out among many competitors and her achievement got a lot of attention. Olympic gymnast Zhou Yaqin won silver at the Paris Olympics.

Zhou was one of five gymnasts from China at the Paris Olympics this year, along with Luo Huan, Ou Yushan, Qiu Qiyuan, and Zhang Yihan. The Chinese women’s gymnastics team won two silver medals, and Zhou got hers for the balance beam.

The video was posted by ShanghaiPanda on X (formerly Twitter), shows her working at the restaurant run by her parents. The restaurant is located in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, according to CGTN.

The video was shared with the caption, “Remember that cute Chinese gymnast Zhou Yaqin? After winning the Olympic silver medal, she has returned to her parents' home for a vacation. Of course, you can't call it a vacation. Because she needs to help work in the restaurant run by her parents”.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the viral video an X user, Swati Sarangi commented, “It's heartwarming to see Zhou Yaqin balancing her Olympic success with family responsibilities. So humble!,”

A second user, Vivek Naskar commented, “Working hard and earning for the family is a noble job. She should be proud. Her medal moment is immortalized in the world of the Internet”.

A third user, El Pollito Diablo 2 commented, "That's incredible. She's so humble. I see a lot of kids helping their parents/family each summer in the chinese restaurants where I go eating, I love this attitude".

Another user Hendarutrihanggoro, commented "She got a silver, but gave a gold service to her parents restaurant customers. She was wearing her sportswear. What a great marketing strategy for the restaurant".

The video has gone viral, and users are not only praising her outstanding performance but also her humble and grounded attitude. This video serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of humility and family even in the face of great success.