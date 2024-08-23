Kamala Harris wows netizens as she refuses to 'cozy up' to dictators like ‘unserious’ Trump: ‘Obama level of greatness’

Kamala Harris on Thursday gave a powerful speech at Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday and refused to “cozy up” to tyrants and dictators like her Republican rival, Donald Trump. Kamala Harris gestures after speaking on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024. She blasted her rival Donald Trump for endorsing dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.(AFP)

She criticised Trump for publicly praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, “I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators.”

According to the US Vice President, Kim and Putin are “rooting” for Trump because “they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors.”

“They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable because he wants to be an autocrat himself,” she added.

The Democrat claimed that Trump had threatened to withdraw from NATO and “encouraged” Putin to invade Ukraine. She, however, pledge to stand strongly with NATO, “always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself” and protect Ukraine.

Trump shares Biden-Harris administration's report card

In the meantime, Trump made fun of Harris in a string of tweets on X by posting the Biden-Harris administration's report card, which included references to the Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars. Trump has maintained his position that these wars would not have happened if he had been president. He even claims that he can stop conflict between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours after coming into power.

Hitting back at Trump over the report card, Harris wrote: “This election is not only the most important of our lives, it is one of the most important in the life of our nation.”

She called Trump an “unserious man”, adding that the consequences of putting him back in the White House are extremely serious.

“And we’re not going back,” she asserted.

Kamala Harris wows netizens with her fiery speech

Meanwhile, social media users lauded Harris for her speech and giving Trump a “reality check”.

“Man, she had so many good lines in that speech… You can tell she really put a lot of work into it and made many revisions. The hard work showed!” one X user reacted.

“Trump cozies up to dictators. He brags about them loving him. Kamala Harris will not entertain dictatorship,” a second user wrote, while the third one said: “Obama level of greatness.”

Another user hailed Harris for being “spot on”, stressing that she is “right to stand firm against those who would exploit our democracy.” “We need leaders who prioritize integrity, not flattery!”

However, her critics blamed her administration for wars, with one writing: “Trump gave us peace,” while “Kamala has us on the brink of WWIII.”